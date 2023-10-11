A$AP Rocky Tries To Settle A$AP Relli Shooting Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Relli sued A$AP Rocky for assault, accusing the rapper of shooting him in an incident that led to criminal charges.

A$AP Rocky hoped to reach a settlement with his former friend A$AP Relli, who sued the rapper for an alleged assault with a firearm. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, lawyers were engaged in “early discussions” of a possible settlement.

Last year, Rocky was charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm. Prosecutors claimed he shot at Relli during a November 2021 altercation in Hollywood. Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

Relli sued Rocky for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence in 2022. Rocky’s lawyer Joe Tacopina accused A$AP Relli of trying to extort the Harlem-bred artist.

“It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false criminal accusations if Rocky didn’t pay him,” Tacopina told multiple outlets regarding the 2021 incident involving his client.

The allegation led to Relli filing a second lawsuit in 2023. Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, recruited former Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez to sue Tacopina and Rocky for defamation.

Tacopina welcomed the limitation. He believed it would help Rocky’s criminal case.

“It will expose the fraud committed by their client,” Tacopina told Rolling Stone. “It’s unfortunate that these lawyers don’t know the facts of this case or the actions of their client, but I will be happy to educate them.”

A preliminary hearing in Rocky’s criminal case is scheduled for November 8. He maintains his innocence.