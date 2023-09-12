Donald Trump’s Lawyer To Face Off With Johnny Depp’s Lawyer In A$AP Rocky Shooting Drama

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Attorney Joe Tacopina says he welcomes litigation from A$AP Relli and is ready to go to court.

Harlem rapper A$AP Relli, who’s at war with fellow A$AP Mob member A$AP Rocky, is reportedly suing the “Praise The Lord” recording artist and his lawyer Joe Tacopia over defamation of character.

According to Rolling Stone, Relli has enlisted the services of Camille Vasquez to represent him. Vasquez, a celebrity attorney, made headlines for her representation of her client Johnny Depp. The lawsuit revolves around Rocky’s not guilty plea to two counts of using a semiautomatic firearm in an altercation in which Relli alleges he was shot in November 2021.

A$AP Rocky has some muscle behind him also. Tacopia is the lawyer who represented former president Donald Trump in his lawsuits against Stormy Daniels and E. Jean Carroll. Tacopia says Relli is just jealous of his former friend and “trying to get money from Rocky,” which apparently has Relli fuming.

Vasquez and her legal team argue Tacopina conducted a media campaign to harm Relli’s reputation after his client was hit with a civil case. They point to 10 instances where Tacopina, through Mayers, provided untrue statements to the press about Relli to help shape their case.

Tacopina isn’t backing down and told Rolling Stone he “welcomes this litigation.” He added, “Especially before the resolution of the criminal case. It will expose the fraud committed by their client. It’s unfortunate that these lawyers don’t know the facts of this case or the actions of their client but I will be happy to educate them.”

Tacopina expounded in another statement to TMZ, saying, “This is actually nothing more than a publicity stunt which is going to backfire badly. I more than welcome this lawsuit especially because the resolution of the criminal case has not happened yet.

“This opens up this extortionist to depositions under oath now before the resolution of the criminal case. It will expose the fraud he committed and unfortunately for his lawyers, it will cause them to be responsible for legal fees in this case. They don’t know the facts of this case or the actions taken by their client. But, I will be more than happy to educate them.”