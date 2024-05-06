Ice Cube’s Son Poses Excellent Question Regarding Drake’s Latest Kendrick Diss

As Twitter (X) once again explodes with reactions to the latest installment of the seemingly never-ending battle between the two rap titans, O’Shea Jackson had an excellent question.

Drake popped off another Kendrick Lamar diss track on Sunday night (May 5) titled “The Heart Part 6,” a reference to Kendrick’s “The Heart” series. As Twitter (X) once again explodes with reactions to the latest installment of the seemingly never-ending battle between the two rap titans, Ice Cube’s son O’Shea Jackson had an excellent question.

Minutes after “The Heart Part 6” dropped, Jackson tweeted, “Wait. Did he just lowkey say he done with this?”

Wait. Did he just lowkey say he done with this? …. — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) May 6, 2024

It would appear that way. Toward the end of “The Heart Part 6,” Drake says, “I don’t wanna diss you anymore, this really got me second guessing/’Touch My Body’ by Mariah Carey play, you probably start reflecting.” It’s like Drake is attempting to use Kendrick’s deeply introspective, analytical approach to songwriting, just as Kendrick gave us a bop more typical of the 6 God with “Not Like Us.”

Whatever the case, Drake sounds tired. After all, it’s been a full week of lyrical warfare. Beginning with Kendrick’s “euphoria” on April 30, the last seven days has seen K. Dot drop “6:16 in LA,” “Meet the Grahams” and “Not Like Us,” while Drake has delivered “Family Matters” and now, “The Heart Part 6.”

Drake is anticipating another one from Kendrick to arrive at any minute, too. As he noted in his Instagram announcement, “And we know you’re dropping 6 mins after so instead of posting my address you have a lot to address.” So far, it’s crickets from Kendrick’s camp but, as well all know, that could change at any time.

Meanwhile, fans are furiously dissecting Drake’s lyrics. One of most poignant verses addresses the notion Kendrick Lamar was actually molested as a child and is simply projecting his own issues on to Drake. Another is the claim Drake and his OVO camp actually set him up, and the alleged “leaked” information Kendrick has been rapping about was all a trap. He also doubles down on Kendrick’s manager, Dave Free, fathering a child with his client’s longtime partner.

“We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information,” he raps. “A daughter that’s eleven years old, I bet he takes it/We thought about giving a fake name or a destination/But you so thirsty, you not concerned with investigation.”

He continued, “My mom came over today and I was like/’Mother, I—, mother, I—, mother, I—’/Wait a second, that’s that one record where you say you got molested/Aw, f### me, I just made the whole connection/This about to get so depressing/This is trauma from your own confessions/This when your father leave you home alone with no protection, so neglected/That’s why these pedophile raps and s### you so obsessed with, it’s so excessive.”

