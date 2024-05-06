Rick Ross Taunts Drake: “Go On Maury Povich” Following “The Heart (Part 6)”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross insists Drake didn’t clear up any of the allegations that he likes underage girls and is hiding a secret daughter.

Rick Ross is continuing to taunt Drake following the latest diss in the ongoing battle with Kendrick Lamar.

On Sunday evening (May 5) the OVO Sound honcho released “The Heart (Part 6,)” replying to K. Dot’s allegations that he likes underage girls and is hiding a secret daughter, among other attacks.

Rick Ross, who also dissed Drake on “Champagne Moments,” shared his reaction via Instagram and he’s not impressed.

“Cupcake man, you looking bad,” he began. “You might as well go on Maury Povich and tell your story.”

In “The Heart (Part 6)” Drake claims he fed K. Dot fake information about a secret daughter.

“We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information,” Drake raps. “A daughter that’s 11 years old, I bet he takes it/We thought about giving a fake name or a destination/But you so thirsty, you not concerned with investigation.”

In another slide, Ross addressed Drake’s response to Lamar’s pedophile accusations.

“I just want to make this clear, white boy. They said you said if you was f###### young girls, you promised you would have been arrested. Whoever wrote that for you should have put more thought into that,” he continued.

Rick Ross Says Drake Is Tapping Out

According to Ross, Drake’s ghostwriters did a poor job of clearing him of the accusations.

“It’s your writers,” he added. “Whatever message you translated to them that wasn’t the way they were supposed to do that. As a writer, when it come to pedophilia, you got to remove yourself from that. White boy that wasn’t the line right there.”

In another slide, Ross said Drake is obviously “bowing out,” because he can’t take the heat. “You know ain’’t nobody playing a song defending pedophilia in a club. We dont do that,” he said. “You tapping out, you know everybody see it.”