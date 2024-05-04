Drake Reacts To Kendrick Lamar’s Secret Daughter Allegations 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar accused Drake of hiding a secret 11-year-old daughter in his bombshell diss “Meet The Grahams.”

Drake claims he’s got Kendrick Lamar “in shambles” after K. Dot accused Drizzy of hiding a secret daughter in his bombshell diss “Meet The Grahams.”

Lamar’s latest response to the OVO Sound boss arrived less than an hour after Drake dropped “Family Matters” on May 3. As the titles of the new tracks indicate, the beef is getting deeply personal with both rappers addressing the other’s family and associates.

Shortly after Lamar dropped “Meet The Grahams” Drake reacted to the secret daughter allegations.

“nahhhh hold on,” he wrote on his Instagram Story alongside several crying-with-laughter emojis. “Can someone find me hidden daughter pls and send her to me…these guys are in shambles.”

Lamar opens “Meet The Grahams” by addressing Adonis, the child Pusha T accused Drake of hiding, in his “The Story of Adidon Diss.” He then takes a leaf from King Push’s book and claims Drake has a secret 11-year-old daughter.

“Dear baby girl, I’m sorry that your father not active inside your world,” Lamar raps. “He a narcissist, misogynist, livin’ inside his songs/Try destroy families rather than takin’ care of his own/Should be teachin’ you time tables or watchin’ Frozen with you/Or at your eleventh birthday, singin’ poems with you.”

Lamar also tells the mystery little girl ” it’s not your fault that he’s hidin’ another child” before saying he made his Mr. Morale album “so our babies like you can cope later.”

He also calls Drake a deadbeat and gives his alleged child some advice. “I never wanna hear you chase a man ’cause his failed behavior,’ he continued. “Sittin’ in the club with sugar daddies for validation.”

Kendrick Lamar concludes the track with an explosive accusation, claiming Drake has multiple kids.

“You lied about your son, you lied about your daughter,” he added. “You lied about them other kids that’s out there hopin’ that you come.”