Drake Taunts Kendrick Lamar With N-Word In New “Family Matters” Diss

Drake wasted no time firing back at Kendrick Lamar. On Friday night (May 3), the OVO Sound boss dropped “Family Matters,” a more than seven-minute diss track aimed at his current nemesis.

He begins the track with the word “n####,” the one word K. Dot said he didn’t want to hear him say anymore, and repeats it throughout the song. He also admits the “euphoria” line about Drake’s son struck a nerve.

“N#### I said it, I know that you mad,” he spits. “I’ve emptied the clip over friendlier jabs/You mentioned my seed now deal with his dad/I gotta go bad.” From there, he sings “I was really trying to keep it PG” over and over again, which could also be a reference to Kendrick’s label, pgLang.

It just grows more disrespectful from there, with Drake suggesting he has no proof to back up the claims he made in “6:16 in LA,” specifically about his own OVO camp members leaking private information.

“You know who really bang a set, my n#### YG,” he continues. “You know who really bang a set, my n#### Chuck T/You know who even bang out a set out there is CB [Chris Brown]/N#### Cole losing sleep on this it ain’t me/You better have some paperwork or that s### is fake tea/Can’t be rapping ’bout no ratting that we can’t read/I mean its true a n#### slimеd me for my ap.

“Just like how Metro n#### slimеd him for his main squeeze/Out here begging for attention n#### say please/Always rapping like you bout to get the slaves free/You just actin’ like an activist, it’s make believe.”

Just like Kendrick Lamar referenced Drake’s family, the 6 God goes after his with, “You say you hate the girls I f### but what ya really mean?/I been with black and white and everything that’s in between/You the black messiah wifing up a mixed queen/And hit vanilla cream to help out with your self-esteem/On some Bobby s### I wanna know what Whitney need/All that puppy love was over in your late teens.

“Why you never hold your son and say cheese?/We coulda left the kids outta this, don’t blame me/You a dog and you know it, you just play sweet/Your baby mama captions always screamin, ‘save me’/You did her dirty all her life, you tryna make peace/I heard that one of them little kids might be Dave Free.”

Drake also accuses Kendrick of calling the 2Pac estate to get the “Taylor Made Freestyle” diss taken down. Anyway, this is a developing story. Kendrick Lamar has already dropped another response. Check back with AllHipHop soon and dive into “Family Matters” above.