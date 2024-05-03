Drake Vows To “Kill” Everyone In Response To Kendrick Lamar’s Back-To-Back Disses

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Once again, the OVO king has responded to K. Dot using his Instagram Stories—instead of his pen.

Once again, Drake has responded to Kendrick Lamar using his Instagram Stories—instead of his pen.

Hours after K. Dot unleashed “6:16 in LA,” the OVO king posted a clip of Denzel Washington in the film Equalizer 2 in which Washington’s character says, “I’m going to kill each and every one for you, and the only disappointment in it for me is that I’m only going to get to do it once.”

Drake trolling Kendrick Lamar via IG 😭 “I’m going to k*ll each & everyone one of you” pic.twitter.com/2khh6aTwmy — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) May 3, 2024

Lamar has been going for Drake’s jugular over the last week. On Tuesday (April 30), he fired off “euphoria,” a six-minute verbal attack that found the former Top Dawg artist ridiculing everything about Drake—from the way he walks to how he dresses. In fact, that bar inspired Drake’s first response on Instagram, a clip of Julia Stiles in the film 10 Things I Hate About You.

“It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater,” Lamar raps. “I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress/I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct/We hate the b###### you f### ’cause they confuse themself with real women.

“And notice, I said “we,” it’s not just me, I’m what the culture feelin’/How many more fairytale stories ’bout your life ’til we had enough?/How many more Black features ’til you finally feel that you’re Black enough?”

Drake likely shared the Instagram Story featuring his son Adonis as another veiled response. The caption reads, “mirror time crodi,” presumably a reference to “euphoria.”

At one point in the track, Lamar integrates the Canadian slang with, “Don’t speak on the family, crodie/It can get deep in the family, crodie/Talk about me and my family, crodie?/Someone gon’ bleed in your family, crodie/I be at New Ho King eatin’ fried rice with a dip sauce and a blammy, crodie/Tell me you’re cheesin’, fam/We can do this right now on the camera, crodie.”

The impact “euphoria” has had on the music community has been palpable. Not only is the song No. 1 at Spotify U.S. and Apple Music, it also inspired an uptick in business at the aforementioned New Ho King, a restaurant in Drake’s hometown of Toronto. New Ho King’s owner, Johnny Lu, told City News, “He said good food and the fried rice – get more, more, more rice. The chef’s gonna be busy.”

Kendrick Lamar is supposedly sitting on a 19-minute version of “euphoria” he could decided to unleash at any moment. As for Drake, it’s his move.