Kendrick Lamar Goes Back To Back By Dropping Second Drake Diss Track “6:16 In LA”

Listen to the new song from K. Dot.

Kendrick Lamar shocked many Hip-Hop fans on Friday (May 3). The West Coast rapper dropped a new song titled “6:16 In LA” on his Instagram page. “6:16 In LA” arrived three days after “euphoria” hit the internet on Tuesday (April 30).

“Try cease and desist on the ‘Like That’ record? Ho, what? You ain’t like that record? ‘Back To Back,’ I like that record. I’ma get back to that, for the record,” Kendrick Lamar rapped to Drake on “euphoria.” K. Dot got back to it by releasing a second straight diss track.

Kendrick Lamar took more shots at Drake on the “6:16 In LA” record. The track’s title plays off of the OVO leader’s well-known timestamp songs such as “5AM in Toronto” and “8am in Charlotte.”

On “6:16 In LA,” Lamar implied Drake has multiple moles in his camp. At one point, the Compton, California native asked, “Have you ever thought that OVO was working for me?” He also said, “Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it.”

Kendrick Lamar’s “euphoria” was a trending topic throughout the week. The pgLang co-founder topped several streaming services charts. Recent rumors suggested Lamar recorded a 19-minute version of the song.