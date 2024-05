Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The lyrical beating continues the tongue-lashing K. Dot unleashed on “euphoria” just three days ago.

Kendrick Lamar returned with a second diss track aimed at Drake on Friday morning (May 3). Titled “6:16 In LA,” the lyrical beating continued the tongue-lashing he unleashed on “euphoria” just three days ago. The new song included several bars suggesting Drake’s OVO Sound camp is disloyal and, at one point, he surmises Drake must be “a horrible person.”

The single art, which is a photo of a black glove with a Maybach logo laying on a table, seems to signal “the gloves are off,” especially since he discovered Drake allegedly tried to pay people to dig up dirt on Kendrick Lamar but came up empty handed.

“Are you finally ready to play have-you-ever? Let’s see,” he raps. “Have you ever thought that OVO is workin’ for me?/Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person/Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it/Can’t toosie slide up outta this one, it’s just gon’ resurface/Every dog gotta have his day, now live in your purpose

“It was fun until you started to put money in the streets/Then lost money ’cause they came back with no receipts/I’m sorry that I live a boring life, I love peace/But war-ready if the world is ready to see you bleed.”

Drake has done little to respond aside from posting a clip of the film 10 Things I Hate About You to his Instagram Stories. The clip is a clear reference to Kendrick Lamar’s lyrics on “euphoria.” But on Tuesday (April 30), just hours after Lamar released the song, he suggested he’s readying a response,

The Republic Records signee made a surprise appearance at Nicki Minaj’s tour stop in Toronto, where the Young Money duo performed “Needle.” As he left the stage, he told the crowd, “I love you so much. You know what time it is. You know what I got to do.”

Meanwhile, “euphoria” continues to dominate streaming services. The song is currently No. 1 at Spotify U.S. and Apple Music.

Rap fans weren’t necessarily anticipating another round from Kendrick Lamar so quickly, so the surprise element only added to its virality. The song spread like wildfire across social media platforms and Twitter, of course, blew up with memes. Find some of the best below.

