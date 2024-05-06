50 Cent Trolls Jim Jones Over Airport Escalator Brawl 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent shared his reaction after Jim Jones brawled with two men on a Miami airport escalator over the weekend.

50 Cent is having a laugh at Jim Jones’ expense after the Dipset rapper got into a violent altercation with two men on an airport escalator over the weekend.

Footage circulating online shows an older gentleman was caught in the melee as the men tumbled down the escalator. He can be heard wailing in pain after suffering a fall during the incident which left him sprawled out on the airport floor in distress.

On Sunday (May 5), 50 Cent took to Instagram with a video trolling Jim Jones. He posted a clip of a 78-year-old boxer working his hands on a punching bag.

However, 50 Cent joked that the septuagenarian boxer is the unlucky senior citizen in the escalator fall and is now seeking revenge.

“Yo the old man from the airport said he gonna see you jimmy,” Fiddy captioned the post. “Stop thinking s### Sweet! LOL.”

Jim Jones claimed he was defending himself after being attacked first while at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Footage shows Jones throwing punches before hurling one of the men down the escalator.

The brawl was broken up by the arrival of law enforcement who separated the men. Jim Jones insisted he was outnumbered and acted in self-defense. “It’s two of them against me,” he said to bystanders as cops arrived.

Nonetheless, by Sunday night Jim Jones was back to business as usual.

“And the show must go on,” he said on Instagram promoting his Sunday evening event. “F### all that other s###, pull up one me.”