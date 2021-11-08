A$AP Rocky Celebrates 10-Years Of “Live. Love. A$AP.” By Headlining ComplexCon

A$AP Rocky was joined by members of the A$AP Mob as he performed tracks from his debut mixtape, “Live. Love. A$AP.”

A$AP Rocky wowed the crowd during his headlining set at ComplexCon 2021 last night (Nov. 7) working through tracks from “Live. Love. A$AP.”

The New York Native was celebrating the 10th anniversary of his iconic debut mixtape at Long Beach Convention Centre as girlfriend Rhianna cheered from the side of the stage.

“If you grew up on this s###, we’re about to have a m############ good time,” he said as he opened the show. “We’re going down memory lane. Let’s go through this album.”

He worked his way through the project performing songs including “Palace,” “Peso,” “Bass,” “Wassup,” “Brand New Guy,” and “Purple Swag.” In between songs, he told stories of his early days in New York with A$AP Mob, who joined him on stage to perform “Trilla.”

A$AP Rocky Reminisces with Ferg

Later, A$AP Ferg performed alongside him for “Kissin’ Pink,” and the two recounted a story from back in the day. He reminded Rocky of a conversation they had while on tour with Drake. “I wanted to be a fashion designer,” Ferg recalled. “And you were like, ‘Yo, bro, we should do this rapping s###. And you told my mom, ‘Yo, I promise I’m going to make your son a millionaire and all that s###.’ And she looked at you crazy.”

A$AP Rocky told the crowd: “She kicked me out the house,” and Ferg laughed, “She said, ‘Who is this weird ass n***a with a perm in his hair’” Then Ferg got sentimental and told Rocky, “This n***a stayed true and we f###### built an empire. I appreciate you and I just want to say I love and admire you.”

Next, the pair hugged it out and homage to his Houston influences before getting into “Houston Old Head.”

Later, ahead of the penultimate track, A$AP Rocky reflected on the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival. Eight fans lost their lives and many more were injured at the event this weekend.

“My prayers go out to everybody who lost their lives in Texas the other day, going to Astroworld Fest,” he said. “My heart goes out to that guy, and everybody who lost their lives. Condolences. I hope everybody gets home safe tonight.”