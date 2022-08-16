A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault For Alleged A$AP Relli Shooting 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A$AP Relli has also filed a lawsuit against A$AP Rocky, whom he alleges shot him “without provocation, warning, or any justification.”

A$AP Rocky has been formally charged with two counts of assault with a firearm following his April arrest in connection with the shooting of his friend and former A$AP mob member, A$AP Relli.

On Monday (Aug. 15), the Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced they charged the Harlem rapper with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and allegations of personally using a firearm, as per a report from Rolling Stone. If convicted, A$AP Rocky could face up to nine years behind bars.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said in a statement. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

Cops were waiting at LAX to arrest A$AP Rocky on his arrival following a trip to Barbados with Rihanna. He posted a $500,000 bond and was swiftly released.

A$AP Rocky Also The Subject Of A Lawsuit

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Terell “A$AP Relli” Ephron claims he’s suffered physical, mental, and emotional injuries over the shooting. He filed a lawsuit against the rapper, alleging Rocky “lured” him to an obscure location under false pretenses. “Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” an earlier statement alleges. “After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron.”

He is seeking at least $25,000 in damages. A$AP Relli’s attorneys said he’s dealt with “multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career” since the shooting.

A$AP Rocky will face trial over the shooting in the criminal case on August 17.