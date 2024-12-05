A$AP Rocky Confirms Upcoming Rihanna Collab Amid Albums Delays 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Both A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have kept fans waiting years for their respective albums, but the rapper confirmed something is in the works.

While A$AP Rocky fans have endured a long six-year wait for his upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, Rihanna fans have waited more than eight years for a follow-up to 2018’s Anti.

However, it appears the couple has been cooking up something. While at the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on Wednesday evening (December 4), A$AP Rocky was asked if he and Rihanna plan to collaborate.

“I think you should just wait around and see,” he told E! News. “You know, we’ve got something in the works.”

Rocky also explained why the couple, who were friends for years before becoming romantically involved, love working together so much.

“I think it’s just because it’s easy, especially with somebody you share a kindred spirit with or you share the same interests with. It’s pretty easy,” he said. “It feels more organic or natural.”

While Rihanna’s long-awaited ninth studio album remains without a release date, A$AP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb was initially slated to drop on August 30. He pushed back the project again, blaming the delay on “Leaks & sample clearances” with a reported release in the fall.

Meanwhile, Rihanna revealed exactly why she’s been in no rush to churn out new music, despite fans’ demands. She was asked how motherhood has impacted her creative process during an AFNA Awards red-carpet interview.

“It’s impacted it greatly,” she admitted. “It’s a new priority. My kids are my priority. Music comes second to that.”

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky On The Red Carpet At The London Fashion Awards

The proud parents welcomed their first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, in May 2022. Their second child, Riot Rose Mayers, arrived in August 2023.

Meanwhile, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stole the show across the pond on Monday (December 2). The couple turned heads at London’s Royal Albert Hall, where the “Praise the Lord” hitmaker was awarded the Cultural Innovator Award.