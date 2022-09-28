A$AP Rocky Explains Viral Mosh Pit Video, Fan “Squeezed Life” Out Of Him 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky’s Rolling Loud performance at the weekend went viral after a video emerged of the rapper struggling with fans in the mosh pit.

A$AP Rocky’s performance at Rolling Loud in New York City on Saturday night (Sept. 24) was a brief yet eventful one.

The Harlem rapper shared his disappointment after his set was abruptly cut short after just 30 minutes. Despite debuting unreleased music and guest appearances from GloRilla and French Montana, it was his appearance in the mosh pit that went viral.

A$AP Rocky decided to stage-dive into the crowd of fans but got more than he bargained for inside the mosh pit. The “F**kin’ Problems” rapper appeared visibly concerned in a clip that emerged online following the show.

The video shows Rocky being held aloft by fans while being mauled by numerous hands coming from every direction. After the footage circulated, his look of terror was turned into memes and jokes. Fans trolled the rapper for being out of his depth.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci93vL5rHRL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tyler the Creator took the joke a step further and changed his Instagram profile picture to a terrified-looking A$AP Rocky.

However, the rapper caught wind of all the banter and took to social media to respond. According to the new father, an over-zealous fan grabbed hold of some very delicate parts.

“That s### not funny,” A$AP Rocky shared. “Sum lil bih was squeezing life out of my nutz b.”

After the concert, A$AP Rocky held himself accountable for the short set and apologized to his fans.

“I am so hurt right now! Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new!” A$AP Rocky wrote. “I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.”