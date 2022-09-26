A$AP Rocky Apologizes After Rolling Loud Set Cut Short “I Am So Hurt Right Now!”  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky only performed for 30 minutes of his Rolling Loud New York set which included guest appearances from GloRilla and French Montana.

A$AP Rocky had a short but eventful performance at Rolling Loud New York on Saturday night (Sept. 24).

The Harlem rapper’s set was cut short for reasons unknown, much to his dismay. Rocky only performed for 30 minutes at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y., and issued a statement apologizing to his fans after the show.

Rocky Takes “Full Responsibility”

“I am so hurt right now! Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new!” A$AP Rocky wrote. “I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.”

He continued, “I also want to acknowledge that even tho I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail, over the course of MONTHS…I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and Im hurt about that and I want to apologize to all of my fans and continued supporters, and thank y’all for showing up for me regardless!!”

However, Rocky managed to cram in two special guest appearances from GloRilla and French Montana during the half hour he was on stage. He also performed his unreleased joint track with Tyler, the Creator, and Pharrell. Check out his set in full below.

A$AP Rocky Live At Rolling Loud New York

In addition, Rocky used his platform to address the NYPD after they banned drill artists from performing. “NYPD, I love you to death but you got to do better,” he began before dedicating his next song to all the artists removed from the bill.

Meanwhile, the “D.M.B.” hitmaker found himself in a sticky situation while in the mosh pit. Concert-goers shared clips of A$AP rocky while in the thick of it, being mauled by fans from every direction.

ASAP Rocky appeared to be struggling in the mosh pit 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/IwK6ar7mcz — DomisLive NEWS (@domislivenews) September 26, 2022

Rolling Loud was the last time for a while that fans could get up close and personal with the rapper. A$AP Rocky announced that Rolling Loud would be his final live performance until his album drops. However, he has been tight-lipped on exactly when that will be. But the rapper has been spotted frequently in the studio with his girlfriend, R&B superstar singer Rihanna.