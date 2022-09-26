Dr. Dre Reacts To Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The National Football League announced Rihanna will be performing at the Halftime Show in Arizona in February.

Rihanna has confirmed she will headline the first Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show next year.

The Bajan singer teased the announcement on Sunday (Sept. 25), sharing an Instagram post of her arm holding up a football with the NFL shield. The league confirmed the news with their own tweet of the same photo.

Rhianna “super fan,” Dr. Dre, who performed at last year’s Hip-Hop Super Bowl Halftime show, said RiRi has the potential to create something spectacular. The legendary producer shared his reaction during an interview with Ebro Darden on Sunday on Apple Music 1.

“Oh, my God. Let me tell you something, man,” Dre explained. “I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna.” He added, “I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do,

“I just like her and what she does,” he added, explaining why he’s looking forward to her performance, “And her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high.”

Dre Gives Rihanna Advice Ahead Of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dr. Dre also gave Rhianna some advice after his own experience earlier this year. “Put the right people around you, and have fun,” he explained. “That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show.”

Rhianna will want to find ways to remain calm in the lead-up to the show. Dr. Dre may have graced some of the world’s biggest stages, but nothing could prepare him for the Halftime Show. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been that nervous before,” he admitted.

Meanwhile, the NFL updated their Instagram bio after the announcement with a tribute to Rhianna’s Fenty empire.