A$AP Rocky Announces New Song “D.M.B. (Dats Mah B*tch)” With Trailer Ft. Rihanna 

A$AP Rocky confirmed he has a new song arriving on Thursday, May 5, and ignited speculation that it could be a collab with Rihanna.

A$AP Rocky isn’t letting his legal issues get in the way of giving his fans new music. He has a new release on the way, and this one could feature the mother of his child, Rihanna.

On Wednesday (May 4), the “Fashion Killa” hitmaker took to social media to share a trailer for his upcoming song expected May 5. The clip presents a montage of him and Rihanna, featuring paparazzi images of the pair together over the years. The trailer also includes a snippet of the song and announces its arrival on Thursday.

“2MRW,” A$AP Rocky wrote in the caption, confirming the imminent arrival of the track. AWGE, the creative agency founded by the rapper, revealed the title: “D.M.B. (Dats Mah B####).”

Meanwhile, fans have speculated Rhianna features on the track with A$AP. Scenes from the music video shoot in Harlem last summer are also included in the montage. One famous shot captures the couple, before they confirmed their relationship, on a fire escape wearing matching neon fits.

A$AP Rocky With A Quick Post & Delete

A$AP Rocky also hinted at a collab with a post and delete, reportedly advertising his upcoming EP A Ghetto Love Tale. He shared what appeared to be the project’s cover art along with two song titles, “Roll My Blunt” and “D.M.B. (Dats Mah B####).”

The post also features the building and fire escape along with images taken from their July video shoot. The old Hollywood movie poster-style cover art also revealed that the single is produced by Skepta, Hector Delgado, Krash, Nort Ollem, Shlohmo, and D33J.

Instagram

In other A$AP news, the famous couple were apparently at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in L.A. on Tuesday night (May 3) when Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage. Comedian Michael Blackson shared a photo he took with A$AP Rocky and Rihanna and joked he thought he would have to play midwife.

“I thought I was going to have to deliver a baby last night backstage at the Hollywood bowl,” he wrote in the caption. “All this happened 30 mins before some rapper with 3,000 mixtapes and no album attacked my neega Dave. The clout chaser ended up with a new eye and two left arms. Yesterday security is not today’s security lol,” he quipped.