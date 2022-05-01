A$AP Rocky Returns To The Stage With Pregnant Rihanna’s Support

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna look like a perfect couple last night, when the rapper hit the stage for the first time since his arrest last month!

Rap star A$AP Rocky is back to performing after he was unexpectedly arrested last week.

The Harlem, New York rapper took to the stage At the annual Smokers Club Festival in West Hollywood last night (April 30th).

Rocky had some extraordinary support thanks to the presence of his pregnant girlfriend-superstar billionaire/singer Rihanna.

Rihanna stood backstage supporting the embattled rapper, who was taken into custody over an alleged shooting in Hollywood back in November of 2021.

The cops claim surveillance footage captured A$AP Rocky shooting at a man during an altercation. Fortunately, the man only suffered a graze wound to his hand, but it was enough to trigger an investigation by the LAPD.

A$AP Rocky was arrested by ICE and LAPD officers at LAX on April 20th, when he returned home from a vacation in Barbados with Rihanna.

Last night, the pair seemed to forget about the rapper’s legal troubles.

According to reports, Rihanna cradled her baby bump as her boyfriend performed his catalog of hits.

Unfortunately for the couple expecting their first child together, A$AP Rocky’s legal turmoil is far from over.

He is currently free on a $550,000 bond as investigators make their case against him. A$AP Rocky is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.