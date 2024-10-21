A$AP Rocky & His Attorney Set To Buy British Soccer Club  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky and his attorney, Joe Tacopina, are set to appear at the rapper’s trial on Monday for allegedly shooting A$AP Relli.

A$AP Rocky is reportedly venturing into the sports industry, joining his criminal lawyer Joe Tacopina in a bid to take over a British soccer club.

The rapper and the celebrity attorney are set to buy into English Football League Two club Tranmere Rovers, according to British tabloid The Sun. A$AP Rocky and Tacopina are said to be part of an investment group set to buy 80 percent of the club for around $20 million.

A source told the outlet that A$AP Rocky had “committed to the Tranmere bid” and plans to visit the club to watch a soccer match, possibly with Rihanna in tow.

“Joe has been to Tranmere matches and Rocky has plans to go over too after the deal is completed,” the insider claimed. “We may even see Rihanna watching League Two football.”

A$AP Rocky To Stand Trial Over Alleged Shooting

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky and his lawyer will be joining forces in a bid to beat his court case, slated to begin on Monday, October 21.

The rapper is facing trial after pleading not guilty to two counts of assault involving a semi-automatic firearm. Rocky is accused of shooting at his former friend and collaborator A$AP Relli outside a Hollywood hotel in November 2021.

The shooting is said to have followed an argument during which Rocky allegedly pointed and fired a gun at Relli.

During a preliminary hearing, footage of the incident confirmed a scuffle took place. However, the shooting was not captured clearly on the recording.

According to Relli’s witness testimony, during the incident, Rocky allegedly stated, “I’ll kill you right now,” before shooting at him. The bullet grazed Relli’s hand, and he alleges Rocky fired two or three more shots before fleeing.

“We’re not disappointed, not surprised, we expected to go to trial, we’ve been planning for trial all along,” Tacopina said after a hearing last November. “Rocky is going to be vindicated when all this is said and done, without question.”