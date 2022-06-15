A$AP Rocky Claims Rap Has Been Stuck In “Braggadocious” State Of “Adolescence” Since Soulja Boy 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy appeared to respond to A$AP Rocky’s remarks taking to Instagram Live: “Bro, what is you talking about?”

A$AP Rocky claims rap music has regressed to a state of “adolescence,” and it has been since Soulja Boy came into the game.

The Harlem native made the comments during a recent talk with comedian Jerrod Carmichael for Interview magazine.

When asked about growing older in the industry, A$AP Rocky, who has a new album on the way, replied: “Rap is in its adolescence and it’s been stuck here since Soulja Boy. Before, everybody looked 35 and up. When Lil Wayne and Jay-Z and T.I. and Jeezy and [Rick] Ross was on, rappers looked old. Like, we had Lil’ Bow Wow and that was it. That all changed with the internet and self-releasing. Now, rap is stuck in this braggadocious, adolescent space. It’s not as mature,” he added.

A$AP Rocky continued, “But the thing is, being a rapper now, you don’t want to exclude anybody or neglect any demographics. As somebody that people look up to, there’s a responsibility to put people on the right path.”

Meanwhile, Soulja Boy appears to have caught wind of the interview and took to Instagram Live to share his response.

“Come on, man. Stop listening to people, bro,” Soulja said. “N##### don’t know what the f### they talking about, on gang. That’s what I found out, bro. These n##### don’t be knowing what the f### they talking about, bro. N##### be on my Instagram, n##### be on Twitter, n##### be in person talking… about nothing. Bro, what is you talking about, bro? What is you talking about? N##### be talking about everything but how to get some money.” Check out the clip below and decide if Soulja was reacting to A$AP Rocky.