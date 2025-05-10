A$AP Rocky Reveals Rihanna’s Baby Name Plan

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky confirmed he and Rihanna will keep the “R” name tradition alive for their third child during a lighthearted exchange on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Rocky appeared on the NBC talk show, where host Seth Meyers asked if the couple’s next baby would follow the same naming pattern as their sons Riot and RZA.

“So, your first two kids have ‘R’ names. Obviously, you and Rihanna have ‘R’ names. Is this a lock that the third will have an ‘R’ name, do you think?” Meyers asked. Rocky didn’t hesitate: “For sure.”

The couple, who began dating in 2020, made their growing family public during the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where Rihanna debuted her baby bump on the red carpet.

The 37-year-old singer and the 36-year-old rapper already share two sons—Riot, who is 21 months old, and RZA, who turns three this month.

Rocky also served as a co-chair for this year’s Met Gala, themed “The Garden of Time: Tailored for You,” and addressed a long-standing rumor about Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour’s influence over celebrity attire at the event.

“Well, she told me exactly what to wear,” Rocky said when asked if Wintour had the final say on his outfit. Meyers followed up:

“When you heard what she wanted you to wear, did you agree that it was a good look? Were you happy with it?” Rocky responded, “She told me to wear mine, so yeah.”

For the high-profile evening, Rocky wore a custom ensemble crafted by his AWGE creative team.