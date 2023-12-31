A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Connect With Reality TV Star During Aspen Shopping Spree

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna got the chance to be a fan girl during a recent trip to the Colorado mountains with A$AP Rocky by her side. According to TMZ, Rihanna and Rocky caught up with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her beau, Mauricio Umansky, for an impromptu shopping trip in Aspen.

RiRi was reportedly shopping at Kemo Sabe as a VIP when store workers alerted her that Richards was also in the store and had requested an informal meet-and-greet. For Rihanna, who’s reportedly a major fan of the reality television show, the request was met with excitement as she allegedly told store workers “f### yes” when asked if she would be willing to meet with Richards. In fact, sources said the whole reason RiRi went to Kemo Sabe in the first place is because Richards visited the store previously during an episode.

Rihanna and Rocky, who were also spending time with their two children, apparently spent over an hour in the store hanging out and taking photos with Richards, her daughters and Umansky. The couple reportedly splurged on all sorts of winter gear for their two two kids during the short trip. Rihanna and Rocky’s latest outing follows a takeover of Las Vegas for the Formula 1 event last month.

Check out the video below for more details on the shopping spree in addition to an exclusive scoop about a gift Richards gave Rihanna during their encounter.