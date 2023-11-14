A$AP Rocky Delivers Puma F1 Collection Ahead Of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will you cop the A$AP Rocky and Puma F1 collab?

A$AP Rocky is set to deliver his debut F1 collection with Puma just in time for the groundbreaking Formula One Grand Prix race taking place in Las Vegas.

On Monday (November 13) first-look images were released of the collection Rocky designed as creative director for Puma-F1, which was announced by the brand last month. Though Rocky had previously shared images teasing the collection, the latest round of flicks showcases the quality and personality of each piece.

The collection includes a long-sleeve graphic tee littered with vintage car decals, apron shorts that feature a removable pouch that took inspiration from pit crew workers’ uniforms, and denim pants with knee pad accents and adjustable cinches. There also appear to be other items part of the collection including shoes and apparel accessories such as gloves, hats and helmets.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is one of a series of planned events that are part of the 2023 Formula One World Championship. The event taking place on November 18 serves as the climax to a $500 million transformation of the Las Vegas strip, which has been converted into a temporary street circuit for the race.

Rocky is also set to host an exclusive pop-up event in Las Vegas during the race where fans and F1 enthusiasts can purchase the items apart of the collection.

Get a glimpse of the F1 drip Rocky and the Puma design team cooked up below. The collection arrives on Friday (November 17).