A$AP Rocky Rings In Thanksgiving Volunteering In Harlem

A$AP Rocky went back to his hometown of Harlem for Thanksgiving yesterday, where he spent time serving holiday meals to residents.

A$AP Rocky took some time out this Thanksgiving to give back in a very hands-on way. The “Praise the Lord” rapper spent the holiday helping some of his fellow New Yorkers who have fallen on hard times.

The A$AP Mob member visited a Volunteers Of America family residence in his childhood hometown of Harlem on Thanksgiving yesterday (Nov. 25). A$AP Rocky helped serve food for residents during his visit and even had a plate of his own. He posed for pictures and handed out plates of turkey, mac and cheese, and collard greens, and all the sides for the families in attendance.

Footage shows A$AP Rocky pulling up to the event where tables full of food lined the street and a queue of people ready to chow down on some Thanksgiving cooking.

Asap Rocky giving out free meals in Harlem for #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/DOVumIQEI2 — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) November 26, 2021

This isn’t the first time the entertainer has spent his Thanksgiving helping others less fortunate than himself. This time last year, ASAP Rocky provided 120-holiday meals to the Regent Family Residence. According to TMZ, the mission was a very personal one for the star. They report that Rocky and his mother Renee Black stayed at the shelter back in the early 2000s.

TMZ said, “the fact Rocky and his mother benefited from the shelter’s lifesaving services was a huge reason why he wanted to take part and give back to the place that provided them a temporary home when they needed it the most.”

