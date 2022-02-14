A$AP Rocky Talks “Enjoying Everything” About Rihanna’s Pregnancy

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shocked the world last month. The superstar couple announced they were having their first child together, and the internet broke nearly instantly.

Over the weekend, Rihanna hosted a special event in Los Angeles for her Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty product line. A$AP Rocky was also in attendance to walk the red carpet with his girlfriend.

Entertainment Tonight got the chance to talk to Rocky about the mom-to-be. The A$AP Mob representative seemed overjoyed about going through the experience with Rihanna.

“[I’m enjoying] everything about it. I’m loving it,” admitted A$AP Rocky when asked about Riri’s pregnancy. He added, “I’m just excited for what I don’t know yet. Everything is new to me, so I’m excited.”

Entertainment Tonight also spoke to Rihanna at the Fenty party. The 33-year-old R&B/Pop singer promised her fans the new baby would not stop her from releasing more songs in the future.

“Yes, you’re still going to get music from me,” said Rihanna. When the interviewer suggested Riri come back with a lullaby, the Barbadian billionaire responded, “Not a lullaby. My fans would kill me, they waited this long for a lullaby.”

2016’s Anti is Rihanna’s most recent studio LP. The album recently joined the exclusive 300-week club on the Billboard 200 chart. Rihanna also found commercial success with other projects such as Good Girl Gone Bad, Rated R, Loud, Talk That Talk, and Unapologetic.