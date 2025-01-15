A$AP Rocky’s Lawyer Says Client Is “Eager” To Tell His Story In Gun Assault Trail Set To Begin

Don’t miss this exclusive Rolling Stone interview with A$AP Rocky’s lawyer, where he shares insights on the upcoming case and the rapper’s potential testimony.

A$AP Rocky is apparently waiting in the wings to have his chance to take the stand in his upcoming gun assault trial in connection to the 2021 shooting incident involving A$AP Relli.

On Wednesday (January 15), Rocky’s lawyer Joe Tacopina appeared in an interview outside of a courthouse, where he spoke to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon about the upcoming case set to start on January 21. When asked about the possibility of Rocky testifying during the case, Tacopina offered a measured response that provided both legal and personal context about their attorney/client relationship.

“Well Nancy, I know you know that I have not and would never make a decision like that before trial, right, because it’s malpractice,” Tacopina said. “That being said, he’s [A$AP Rocky] eager to tell his story and would love the opportunity to do so.”

A$AP Rocky's gun assault trial is on track to begin Tuesday. His lawyer, Joe Tacopina, says Rocky is "eager" to testify, but decision on whether he'll take the stand not made yet



“He’s a good human being, and that would come out if he testifies,” Tacopina tells Rolling Stone pic.twitter.com/MImF2sjuNd — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) January 15, 2025

Tacopina continued, praising Rocky’s humanity and character in the process. “He’s very articulate and intelligent, he’s a good human being and that will come out if he testifies,” he said before concluding, “But that’s decision isn’t going to be made yet. And it depends on how the case goes.

Rocky’s legal counsel’s statement follows months of prolonged delay, after the trial that was originally set to start in October of last year was postponed to January 2025. A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, faces trial for assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Prosecutors accuse him of shooting his former friend A$AP Relli in 2021. During preliminary hearings for the case, footage of the incident was reviewed and confirmed there was a scuffle, but it didn’t clearly show the shooting. Relli testified that during the confrontation, Rocky allegedly said, “I’ll kill you right now” before firing a shot that grazed Relli’s hand. He alleges Rocky also fired two or three more times before fleeing. In a statement he shared following a pre-trial hearing in October 2024, Tacopina expressed his confidence that Rocky will emerge from the case a free man.

“I’m confident in knowing that he will be vindicated,” Tacopina said. “This has been a burden for him and his family … But he’s a terrific guy. He really is. And he’s handled this as well as any human being can handle it. And he’s ready. He’s ready to face this head on and we’re ready to face this head on. And he’ll be OK when this is all said and done.”

Watch the interview with Tacopina in the post above.