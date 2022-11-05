Aaron Carter Drowns In Bathtub – Dead At 34

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Singer Aaron Carter has died in a tragic death – he drowned in his bathtub. Police are still investigating to determine what happend.

Aaron Carter has reportedly been found dead.

The singer/rapper had been found unresponsive at his home in Lancaster, California.

Law enforcement sources said that it appeared Aaron, 34, had drowned in a bathtub.

Local police officials have not yet commented on the news.

Aaron rose to fame in the late 1990s, releasing his hit album Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) in 2000. He also toured with his older brother Nick Carter’s band, the Backstreet Boys.

Aaron dropped LØVË, his fifth studio album, in 2018.

However, the Florida native was troubled in recent years. He faced numerous legal issues and had a tumultuous relationship with his siblings.

But despite his struggles, Aaron appeared to make some changes to his lifestyle when he welcomed a son named Prince with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Melanie Martin, in November 2021.

Aaron worked with various rappers, including 95 South, Busta Rhymes, Flo Rida, and Twista. Aaron’s last high-profile gigs were Celebrity Boxing matches. He fought Lamar Odom in June of 2021, and he was supposed to fight Benzino, but it never happened and Zino ended up fighting Razor Rizzotti.