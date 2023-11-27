Aaron Hall Dragged Online Amid Allegations He And Diddy Sexually Assaulted Two Women 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Social media users are coming for Aaron Hall following a recent lawsuit claiming he and Diddy took turns assaulting two women in the ‘90s.

Aaron Hall is facing intense backlash following recent allegations he and Diddy took turns sexually assaulting two women in the early 1990s.

A Jane Doe accuser recently filed a lawsuit claiming she and a friend went back to the singer’s apartment following an industry event. The suit states Diddy “coerced” her into having sex with him before “Hall barged into the room, pinned her down and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him.”

The accuser alleged her friend also confirmed she was “forced to have sex with Combs and Hall in another room.”

Since the allegations emerged, netizens have been scrutinizing Hall’s old lyrics and interviews in the wake of the lawsuit. His Instagram comments are also in a shambles.

“Yea you deserve prison. I’m loving the take down of all these predators in the black community! No more protecting y’all!” one person wrote.

“Imagine calling himself a legend but you out here raping women,” a second person added. “When you go to the pen don’t be afraid,” another comment read.

“Is this the time when you and diddy r a p e d that woman?” somebody wrote alongside a picture of Aaron Hall with his Guy bandmates. “Just saw it on the news…didn’t even know who you were. Hope you all pay for what you’ve done.”

Many other comments also referred to Hall impregnating former video vixen Gloria Velez when she was reportedly just 16 years old.

“You got a 16 old preggo at 30 that’s defo grooming my boy sick sick sick,” one outraged commenter shared.