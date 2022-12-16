Ab-Soul Addresses Speculation That He Dissed Kid Cudi On His ‘Herbert’ Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Cali native discusses the “Church on the Move” track.

West Coast emcee Ab-Soul finally returned with his fifth studio LP, Herbert, today (December 16). The Top Dawg Entertainment representative became a trending topic on social media following the project’s release.

To help promote Herbert, Ab-Soul recently sat down with the Rap Radar podcast. The discussion included the show’s co-host, Brian “B.Dot” Miller, asking the Black Hippy member about an apparent lyrical shot on Herbert.

“It seems like you still have the competitive spirit on there like you’re firing some shots off in the verse… It sounded like you were talking about Kid Cudi. You mentioned a name, and you said a lot of things in there,” offered B.Dot.

“You think I would diss Kid Cudi? The great Kid Cudi? On a song called ‘Church on the Move’? Peace be unto you. Come on, B.Dot. And y’all trust this guy with the lists?” responded Ab-Soul.

The first verse on the “Church on the Move” track has Ab-Soul repeatedly mentioning the word “cuddy.” The 35-year-old rhymer gave some clarity about the terminology. He said, “Cuddy is a term that we use. It’s kinda on some Crip s###.”

Ab-Soul’s Herbert arrives with guest features from Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, Russ, Big Sean, SiR, and more. The album joins a discography that contains 2011’s Longterm Mentality, 2012’s Control System, 2014’s These Days…, and 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt.

The last six years have seen Ab-Soul show up on projects by Rapsody, Jhené Aiko, Russ, and others. Soulo also teamed with Anderson .Paak and James Blake for “Bloody Waters” off the Kendrick Lamar-produced Black Panther: The Album.