Ab-Soul Shares Comeback Album ‘Herbert’ Ft. Big Sean, Joey Bada$$, SiR, & More 

Ab-Soul has returned after a six-year hiatus with his highly anticipated comeback album, Herbert.

The 18-song project arrives via Top Dawg Entertainment and clocks in at just over an hour long. Guest appearances include Joey Badass, Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, Russ, Fresh, Ambré, and Alemeda. Fellow TDE hitmakers SiR, Punch, Zacari, and Lance Skiiiwalker also feature alongside production assists from DJ Premier, Sounwave, James Blake, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, and more.

“‘Gotta Rap’ Was A Dream Come True”

Ab-Soul recently revealed working with DJ Premier “was a dream come true,” despite the famed producer asking him to re-record their “Gotta Rap” collaboration “five or six times,” something the rapper has never done before.

“I knew I needed him this time around. He definitely put me to work. I had to do it about five or six times until he found the right frequency,” Soul admitted to Vulture. When questioned if Preemo’s issues were lyric-related, Ab-soul explained he had to get the “frequency” right.

“No, not rewriting. He liked the verse, but I had to match the frequency of the record, because I guess that was one of his favorite beats. So he wanted to make sure I came correct. That was the first time anybody ever made me re-record. So that was humbling. But it’s Preemo.”

Working with DJ Premier has been a lifelong dream for Ab-Soul. Although he had met the producer before, he recalled finally getting the opportunity to work with him while working on a Royce Da 5’9″ record at Mac Miller’s house.

“‘Gotta Rap’ was a dream come true. Before I even had my official stage name, when I was just Snap G, I knew I always wanted a Preemo beat,” he added. “Preemo keeps his ear to the streets. I can honestly say I do get the respect of being the last of the lyricists, that cloth. I’ve met him in passing before, but we connected when he did PRhyme.”

Ab-Soul continued, “I was at my brother Mac Miller’s crib. We was working on some other stuff, and Royce sent me the record. I was like, ‘Yo, Mac is over here, too.’ He’s like, ‘What? Oh yeah, y’all go crazy.’ And we did that off of the love, so Preemo hit me immediately like, ‘Yo, you went f###### crazy. You know I got you. I owe you one.’ I said, ‘Okay, yeah. I’m going to hold you to that.’”

