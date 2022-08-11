DJ Premier, Remy Ma & Rapsody Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip-Hop With “Remy Rap” Visuals  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DJ Premier tapped Remy Ma and Rhapsody to appear in the first installment of Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack Series.

DJ Premier announced that the video for “Remy Rap” featuring the two female rap heavy hitters will arrive at 10 a.m. EST today (Aug. 11), which is also Hip-Hop Day.

The song is taken from Preemo’s project DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1. The project, recently released in conjunction with Mass Appeal, is the first installment in Mass Appeal’s The Soundtrack Series. Nas, Run The Jewels, and Joey Badass make appearances on the project, which also sees a collab between Slick Rick and Lil Wayne. Stream the project below.

“It’s an honor to kick off this iconic Hip Hop 50 music program. Hip-Hop continues to inspire fans across the globe and it’s incredible to think of what the next 50 years will bring,” DJ Premier said.

The project is the first offering from Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack Series. The collection features a total of 10 EPs celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop. Swizz Beatz, Mustard, The-Dream, Mike Will Made-It, No I.D., Hit-Boy, and others join DJ Premier in curating the series.

“Bringing together some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop, this project will further solidify the #HipHop50 movement as it not only captures 50 years of culture but will also honor some of the latest and greatest to do it,” Mass Appeal shared. “A portion of all #HipHop50 proceeds will be donated to various charitable organizations, including, the Universal Hip Hop Museum set to open its doors in 2024.”

This track marks the first collaboration between Rapsody and Remy Ma. While DJ Premier previously worked with the North Carolina native on “Kingship” off of Rapsody’s 2013 mixtape She’s Got Game, it is the first time he has worked with Remy Ma.