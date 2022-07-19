‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator Quinta Brunson Seems Unbothered By Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Abbott Elementary is one of the top breakout television shows of 2022 after debuting in December 2021. The ABC sitcom earned seven Primetime Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Quinta Brunson, the creator of Abbott Elementary, goes into Emmy night with a few personal nods from the Television Academy. The Philadelphia native is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

While the Abbott Elementary cast and crew celebrated their Emmy nominations, news broke that a woman named Christine Davis filed a lawsuit against Brunson and ABC for copyright infringement. Davis believes the series is a knockoff of her concept for a mockumentary show titled This School Year.

Davis claims her script and show were registered with the copyright office in 2020. The suit states, “Without [Davis’] permission, license, authority, or consent, [Brunson & ABC] knowingly and illegal used [Davis’] works to create the Abbott Elementary television show.”

It appears Quinta Brunson will continue to focus on creating her workplace comedy as the legal matters play out. On Monday, the 32-year-old actress/producer took to Twitter to post, “First day of production for Abbott Elementary season 2. 💅🏾 😊.”

Abbott Elementary also picked up Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Tyler James Williams), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph), and Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series.

“Crying shaking and throwing up has new meaning to me because I real life did all three. Still speechless. Congrats to the entire staff and cast of Abbott Elementary. And I want to share this moment with all of the people who watch and love the show. Emmy nominated, baby!” tweeted Quinta Brunson on January 12.

First day of production for Abbott Elementary season 2. 💅🏾 😊 — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) July 18, 2022