Academy Moves Up Board Meeting To Determine “Possible Sanctions” From Will Smith Slap

The Academy will meet this Friday to discuss the actions and consequences for Will Smith following the incident at the 2022 Oscars.

The fallout from the slap Will Smith gave Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars continues.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will meet this Friday to discuss any “possible sanctions” Will Smith will face following the incident on March 27. They had planned to convene on April 18 but will now meet on April 8 instead.

“The April 18 date was set in accordance with California law and our Standards of Conduct because our agenda included possible suspension or expulsion of Mr. Smith from membership,” a letter to the Board of Governors, signed by Academy president David Rubin, stated. “We were required to provide Mr. Smith notice 15 days prior to the board meeting at which such action might be taken, and also give him the opportunity to provide the board a written statement no less than five days prior to that meeting.”

A “heartbroken” Will Smith freely resigned on April 1 and took full responsibility for slapping the comedian. His resignation letter read in part:

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work.”

In light of Will Smith’s resignation, Rubin wrote that “suspension or expulsion are no longer” on the table.

He added, “the legally prescribed timeline no longer applies. It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion.”