Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Actress Taylour Paige made her rap debut on Kendrick Lamar’s new album “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.” She had some words on social media!

On Friday, May 13th, Kendrick Lamar released another highly acclaimed album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, featuring artists like Baby Keem, Tanna Leone.

One of the best appearances came not from a rapper or singer but from actress Taylour Paige, who won the Film Independent Spirit Award for her role in the breakout film “Zola.”

Taylour Paige appears on the track “We Cry Together,” which offers a glimpse into a toxic relationship played out through a vicious argument.

“F### you n####, you love a pity party, I won’t show up/ Always act like your s### don’t stink, m###########, grow up,” the formally trained ballerina and Debbie Allen protégé spits. “Forever late for s###, won’t buy s###, sit around and deny s###/ F### around on a side b####, then come f#####’ up my s###.”

Then the two engage in a back and forth, arguing about who did what in their relationship.

“B####, I don’t know s###, f### yo’ feelings,” Kendrick Lamar rhymes.

She rebuttals, “You on some ho s###/ See, I don’t know why you likе playin’ mind games with me/

B####, I ain’t slow nor ditsy, I know whеn you bein’ distant/I know when you fake busy get out yo’ feelings and miss me with that reverse psychology.”

Later she raps, “See, you the reason why strong women f##### up/ Why they say it’s a man’s world, see, you the reason for Trump / You the reason we overlooked, underpaid, under-booked, under shame.”

“You the reason Harvey Weinstein had to see his conclusion / You the reason R. Kelly can’t recognize that he’s abusive” – which sparked a debate about the disgraced singer’s music.

The triple-threat entertainer makes a glorious debut encapsulating the intended spirit of the song. She expressed her affection for the artist in a post on social media.

She said, “We are so lucky to have Kendrick. I hope you contemplate today. I hope you reflect everyday. I hope you learn and ask for help. I hope you study nuance. I hope you absorb the good and find the light. I hoped you love yourself. I hope you tell the truth. I hope you heal.”

The “Hit the Floor” lead did pretty well for her first joint. If you got to step on the rap stage, might as well do it with one of the greatest emcees of his generation.

According to reports, Kendrick’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers was such a hit that the album reportedly crashed Spotify and Apple’s servers.

As of press time, ten songs (including “We Cry Together” from the album take up the first 10 slots on Spotify’s Top 200 singles chart, while selections off Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers currently hold the top 14 spots on the Apple Music Songs Chart.

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers is projected to log over 400 million streams in its first week and is supposed to move around 350,000 album-equivalent units.