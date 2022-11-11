Adam Silver Says Kyrie Irving Is Not ‘Antisemitic’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

NBA commission Adam Silver has offered up some support for Kyrie Irving, admitting that the Brooklyn Nets’ star is not antisemitic!

Just in case you were thinking something else … Adam Silver says he knows Kyrie Irving is being painted out to be something he is not.

According to TMZ, Silver, the Commissioner of the NBA, said, “He’s someone I’ve known for a decade, and I’ve never heard an antisemitic word from him or, frankly, hate directed at any group.”

Silver did say Irving’s decision to not explain why he posted the poster and tweeted a link for “Hebrew to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” was “reckless,” but did not place him in a space where he is considered antisemitic.

He also bashed Amazon, the platform still distributing the movie and the book.

As AllHipHop.com reported, Amazon has received a letter from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Brooklyn Nets condemning the global marketplace for distributing the film or the book.

On Friday, November 4th, a letter was sent from the ADL in conjunction with Nets, that requested Amazon remove the movie and book from its distribution.

Meanwhile, the religious leaders from the Bronx Black Hebrew Israelite community protested Irving’s suspension by protesting outside of The Barclay’s Center.