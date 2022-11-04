Kyrie Irving Apologizes For Posting Antisemitic Doc Following Nets Suspension

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Brooklyn Nets organization decided to suspend guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay. Irving was at the center of a media firestorm after sharing information about a questionable documentary on his Twitter page.

At first, Kyrie Irving refused to back down from tweeting about a film many people deemed antisemitic propaganda. Then the former Duke University student issued a joint statement with the Nets that some critics called insufficient.

Irving has now posted an apology statement on his Instagram account after news of his suspension broke to the public. The 30-year-old basketball player acknowledged the doc he shared on Twitter did contain anti-Jewish rhetoric.

“While doing research on YHWH, I posted a documentary that contained some false antisemitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish race/religion, and I take full accountability and [responsibility] for my actions,” wrote Kyrie Irving on Instagram.

He added, “To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled antisemitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish brothers and sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the documentary.”

Statement from the Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/699px8XYpx — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 4, 2022

Kanye “Ye” West Shows Support For Kyrie Irving In The Midst Of Public Backlash

Numerous public figures called out Kyrie Irving for empowering hate groups. Irving tried to combat the critiques by promising to donate $500,000 to the Anti-Defamation League. However, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt rejected the donation after a press conference this week where Irving refused to say that he does not have any antisemitic beliefs.

“I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against [antisemitism] by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the documentary I agreed with and disagreed with,” Kyrie Irving wrote in his Instagram statement.

The 7-time NBA All-Star continued, “I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I am.”

Hip Hop recording artist Kanye “Ye” West also faced accusations of being antisemitic over the last several weeks. Numerous companies cut ties with Ye because he threatened to go “death con 3” on the Jewish community.

Kanye West has shown support for the 2012 NBA Rookie Of The Year. Ye posted a photo of Kyrie Irving to Instagram with a caption that read, “There’s some real ones still here.”