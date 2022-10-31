Kanye West Shouts Out Kyrie Irving, Stephen A. Smith & Herschel Walker

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#KanyeWest is back on IG with a message for the three sports figures.

It looks like Kanye “Ye” West is showing support for some prominent African-American men. The controversial rapper/designer used his Instagram account to shout out a basketball player, ESPN commentator, and athlete-turned-politician.

Yesterday (October 30), Kanye West uploaded a photo of Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate candidate in the state of Georgia, to his Instagram page. West wrote in the IG caption, “PRO LIFE.”

While Herschel Walker has campaigned as a pro-life conservative, multipe women claimed he paid for them to have abortions. The former NFL running back denied the allegations despite one woman having an abortion clinic receipt as well as a signed check and signed get-well card from Walker.

Kanye West also posted about Stephen A. Smith. Ye’s appreciation for Smith comes after the sports television personality criticized the former billionaire on an episode of his Know Mercy podcast. Smith’s take included a scathing rebuke of West’s antisemitic rhetoric.

“It’s actually some real ones still alive that ain’t afraid no more I’m with you Time to build our own So the #redmedia can never control or diminish us again,” wrote Ye on Instagram last night about Stephen A. Smith.

Critics Claim Both Kanye West & Kyrie Irving Are Promoting Antisemitism

In addition, Kanye West jumped into the heated discussion about Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. The 7-time NBA All-Star is in the middle of a media firestorm after tweeting about a movie titled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.

Critics claim the film promotes antisemitism and Kyrie Irving is publicizing anti-Jewish propaganda to his 4.6 million Twitter followers. Irving insisted the “antisemitic label” that is supposedly being “pushed” on him does not reflect his beliefs.

“There’s some real ones still here,” wrote Kanye West on Instagram. The 45-year-old father of four added that message to a post featuring a picture of Kyrie Irving. Both stars have been accused of inciting hatred towards Jewish people.

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai condemned Irving’s tweet. Tsai expressed disappointment that Irving seemingly promoted a film that reportedly presents anti-semitic disinformation. The NBA also issued a statement denouncing hate speech.

Previously, Kyrie Irving has admitted to being “huge into” unproven conspiracy theories. The 2012 NBA Rookie Of The Year questioned if the Earth is actually round. He was also outspoken about his concerns over the COVID-19 vaccine which caused uncertainty for the Nets organization.