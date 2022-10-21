Stephen A. Smith Reveals Which Actors He Wants To Play Him In A Biopic

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

ESPN contributor Stephen A. Smith built a career that secures him a spot in sports media history. The First Take commentator reflects on his life story in a new autobiography.

Smith will release Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes on January 17, 2023. To help promote the forthcoming book, he stopped by Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God.

The conversation included Charlamagne Tha God asking Stephen A. Smith who would he like to see portray him in a potential biopic based on Straight Shooter. The 55-year-old television/radio host named several prominent actors.

Stephen A. Smith Would Reject Actor/Rapper Will Smith For The Part

“Damn it, it would’ve been Will Smith before the slap… But I can’t go with him now,” Stephen A. Smith declared. “We got love for him, but you just don’t do something like that. And Stephen A. wouldn’t do something like that.”

Will Smith faced considerable backlash for hitting comedian Chris Rock live on stage at this year’s Oscars ceremony. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences banned Will Smith from all of the organization’s events for 10 years.

Both Stephen A. Smith and Will Smith have roots in the Philadelphia area. The sports journalist covered the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Will Smith was born and raised in Philadelphia. Additionally, Stephen A. Smith worked with Chris Rock on the 2007 movie I Think I Love My Wife.

Omari Hardwick & Michael B. Jordan Make Smith’s Shortlist

Stephen A. Smith did have other suggestions for which man could step into his shoes on screen. He offered the lead of Starz’s Power television series and the director of the forthcoming Creed III boxing drama.

“Omari Hardwick, Michael B. Jordan – they both look a hell of a lot better than me, but damn it, I’m stealing from them. So what do you want me to do?” answered Stephen A. Smith. “I’m gonna go with those names.”

The longtime newspaper columnist also added, “I would say Jamie Foxx, but he’s already trying to do [the Mike Tyson biopic]… He does [an impersonation] of Tyson exceptionally well. He does me alright, but he does Tyson really, really good. So I’m not going to give him too much credit for that.”