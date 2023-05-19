Adidas About To Make Kanye West Rich Again After Terminating Partnership

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is entitled to 15 percent of the sales of all Yeezy products, which Adidas will start selling again at the end of May.

Adidas confirmed plans to sell its Yeezy inventory on Friday (May 19).

The company announced it will begin selling Yeezy products again at the end of May. Adidas stopped sales of Yeezy products after ending its partnership with Kanye West in October 2022.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to begin releasing some of the remaining adidas YEEZY products,” Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said in a press release. “Selling and donating was the preferred option among all organizations and stakeholders we spoke to.”

He added, “We believe this is the best solution as it respects the created designs and produced shoes, it works for our people, resolves an inventory problem, and will have a positive impact in our communities. There is no place in sport or society for hate of any kind and we remain committed to fighting against it.”

Adidas terminated its deal with Kanye West due to his antisemitic remarks and other offensive comments. The company claimed it will donate a “significant amount” of Yeezy proceeds to organizations combating antisemitism and discrimination.

Kanye West will be entitled to 15 percent of Yeezy sales. Adidas faced the possibility of losing more than $1 billion if it did not sell its remaining stock of Yeezy products.