Adidas Drops Kanye But Keep Yeezy Name, Designs And Colorways

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Adidas may have dropped Kanye West, but they are keeping his Yeezy brand and all of the colorways as well. Read more.

Adidas bosses have terminated their partnership with Kanye West over his recent antisemitic remarks.

Over the course of this month, the “Stronger” rapper has made a string of divisive and offensive comments about Jewish people on social media and during interviews.

On Tuesday, a representative for the German sportswear giant issued a statement in which they confirmed they had cut ties with West as a result of his behavior.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” they commented. “After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

Established in 2015, the collaboration between the label and West was highly lucrative for both parties, with the Yeezy Boost sneaker ranges proving to be particularly popular.

As part of the statement, an Adidas spokesperson assured investors that the move will have a “short-term negative impact” on the company’s net income.

They also maintained that the brand is the “sole owner” of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colourways under the partnership.

Kanye West has not yet commented on the decision.