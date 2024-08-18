EXCLUSIVE: adidas Wins Class Action Lawsuit Over Kanye West’s Antisemitic Statements

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Adidas wins a lawsuit on allegations of securities fraud involving Kanye West’s misconduct, illuminating the challenges of managing high-profile partnerships.

adidas scored a legal victory by defeating a class action lawsuit accusing the company of securities fraud linked to Kanye West’s contentious behavior.

The HRSA-ILA Funds filed the complaint, contending that adidas failed to reveal West’s inappropriate conduct between 2013 and 2018 and the company’s internal concerns about him.

Nevertheless, the Court dismissed these claims due to insufficient concrete evidence showing misleading statements that could have swayed investor choices.

“Certainly, that Ye allegedly engaged in such behavior while working with adidas is troubling,” Judge Karin J. Immergut said. “This Court does not condone what Ye allegedly did. But the question before this Court is not whether to admonish Ye or hold Adidas morally accountable for Ye’s conduct.”

She added, “This Court is faced with a precise legal question: has [HRSA-ILA Funds] sufficiently pleaded facts showing that Adidas misled investors and thereby committed federal securities fraud? On the current record before this Court, the answer is no.”

The adidas-Yeezy partnership proved highly lucrative, with sales hitting $300 million in 2017.

By 2021, annual sales from the partnership soared to more than $1.7 billion, accounting for eight percent of adidas’s revenue and over 40 percent of its profits.

HRSA-ILA Funds alleged that from the outset in 2013, adidas was well aware of the volatile potential of its partnership with the entertainer.

Early incidents included Kanye West making adidas executives watch adult movies at his Manhattan apartment and drawing a s####### on a shoe during a meeting in Germany.

West’s behavior escalated dramatically in 2022, beginning with his appearance in a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at a Paris fashion show.

The controversy deepened when he publicly clashed with Diddy, saying, “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

West’s antisemitic rhetoric on Twitter, including a threat to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” sparked backlashes and resulted in account suspension.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, further anti-Semitic remarks were made by West but were omitted from the broadcast. He stated, “I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it will come with some financial engineering.”

adidas ultimately severed ties with West, leading to a significant financial quagmire.

In February 2023, the company warned of a potential shift from profit to loss if it could not offload its Yeezy inventory, valued at $1.29 billion.

In 2023, the company’s revenue declined by $1.3 billion due to the fallout from the split.

The lawsuit contended that adidas’s senior management was aware of the risks posed by Kanye West’s increasingly erratic behavior but failed to inform investors, leading to artificially inflated stock prices.

The Court stressed the stringent criteria for securities fraud, notably the necessity for objective verifiability of corporate statements.

The judge referenced a 2020 Business Partner Risk disclosure available to investors, which acknowledged the potential fallout from unethical behavior by business partners.

The document indicated that adidas had measures to manage such risks, including contract clauses to suspend or terminate partnerships if necessary.

The company finally dumped Kanye on October 25, 2022.

adidas said in a statement, “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”