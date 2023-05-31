Judge Denies Adidas Bid To Re-Freeze $75M Of Kanye West’s Yeezy Funds 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Adidas lost a bid to re-freeze $75 million of Kanye West’s Yeezy funds but is expected to seek another hold later this week.

Kanye West scored a victory in his ongoing legal battle with Adidas after a judge turned down the sportswear giant’s emergency request to re-freeze $75 million of the rapper’s Yeezy funds.

At Tuesday’s hearing (May 30) a Manhattan federal judge rejected the brand’s concerns that Kanye West might move the money. While Addidas argued they would suffer “irreparable harm,” without the order, the judge denied the motion, according to court documents obtained by Billboard.

As reported last week by AllHipHop.com, Adidas quietly filed the case against Kanye West last November. The move came in the wake of Ye’s antisemitism scandal and weeks after the sportswear giant publicly announced they severed ties with the rapper. Judge Caproni made the order on an ex-parte basis, denying Kanye West the opportunity to respond.

Ye’s legal team challenged the order last week, and Judge Caproni lifted the order. She ruled that Adidas “deprived” Kanye West of a fair chance to reply.

While the judge sided with Kanye West at Tuesday’s hearing, the ruling only denied the emergency motion. Adidas can still ask the court to reimpose an asset freeze on Yeezy by way of a different order. Both parties are expected to file documents in that regard by this coming Thursday (Jun. 1).

As all this played out in court, Kanye West has been spotted in an eclectic array of designs while out and about with his new wife.

He paired a black shirt with massive shoulder pads with blue sock shoes for one outing while Bianca covered her face in a makeshift headwrap.

Ye Kanye West showed off his very unique sense of style as he took 'wife' Bianca Censori for an ice cream date in Los Angeles on Wednesday.



Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/jsr0jZ6IwP — YE²⁴ yefanatics (@yefanatics) May 25, 2023

Bianca hid her face in another headwrap during an outing West Hollywood earlier this week. On this occasion, Kanye donned a pair of black sock shoes – possibly test-walking a new Yeezy shoe.