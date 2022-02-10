A&E Releases Trailer For “Biography: Bobby Brown” Documentary

The A&E network is presenting Biography: Bobby Brown as a two-night television event. The documentary about the legendary R&B singer will run on May 30 and May 31.

An official trailer for Biography: Bobby Brown landed on YouTube this week. The nearly three-minute clip contains cameos by Michael Bivins, Johnny Gill, Keith Sweat, Babyface, Usher, Jermaine Dupri, and others.

Viewers also get to see a sneak peek of how Biography covers the tragic death of Bobby Brown’s first wife Whitney Houston as well as the loss of his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown and son Bobby Brown Junior.

A&E is also preparing to broadcast Bobby Brown: Every Little Step. That 12-part docuseries begins airing on May 31 with weekly episodes debuting every Tuesday night afterward.

An official “first look” video for Bobby Brown: Every Little Step arrived on YouTube as well. The show follows Brown and his family during their day-to-day lives as he records a new solo album and a new project with New Edition.

Bobby Brown rose to fame in the 1980s as one of the original New Edition members. The boy band released multiple studio LPs, including 1984’s New Edition and 1996’s Home Again. Brown also dropped solo efforts like the 7x-Platinum Don’t Be Cruel in 1988.