Afrika Bambaataa Accused Of Sexual Abuse By French Rapper & Champion Fighter 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A French rap legend and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion has come forward claiming that Afrika Bambaataa abused him when he was 16 years old.

Afrika Bambaataa is being accused of sexual assault by a French rapper who claims the Hip-Hop pioneer preyed on him when he was a teenager.

Solo is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion and a founding member of the influential French rap group Assassin, who emerged out of the country’s underground music scene in the 1980s and 1990s.

He opened up about the alleged abuse during an interview French outlet CliqueTV. The conversation was translated by martial arts publication BJJ Eastern Europe, published Thursday (November 28).

“Being confronted by a predator, especially someone you admire, is very difficult because you admire this person,” he stated. “Realizing they have flaws that lead to inappropriate behavior is a shock.”

Solo claimed that he witnessed Afrika Bambaataa assault another “young boy,” before becoming a victim himself. He said Bambaataa assaulted him while watching an adult movie.

“That too is something you’re not prepared for,” Solo explained. “When I found myself in front of the p###, I was so shocked that I didn’t move.”

Solo revealed it took him decades to come to terms with what happened and didn’t consider himself a victim or speak about what happened for “over 40 years.”

“I needed personal development and support to even recognize that I was a victim,” he explained. “That was the hardest part.”

When asked if he blamed himself for the alleged assault, Solo replied, “There’s this feeling that you didn’t have the right reaction at the right time. Over time, I understood that mechanisms are triggered that make it impossible to respond appropriately.”

Afrika Bambaataa Is Accused Of Abusing Multiple Minors

Multiple men have claimed Afrika Bambaataa sexually abused them when they were minors. Bambaataa denied the allegations in 2016.

Solo said he hasn’t spoken to many people in the Hip-Hop community about the alleged assault but stated, “What happened to me isn’t exceptional, and many can relate to it.”