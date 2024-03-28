EXCLUSIVE: Afrika Bambaataa Accuser’s Lawyers Renew Push For Judge’s Decision In Sexual Abuse Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Afrika Bambaataa faced the threat of a default judgment in a case in which the Hip-Hop pioneer was sued for child sexual abuse.

A John Doe’s lawyers urged a New York judge to make a ruling in a sexual abuse lawsuit against Afrika Bambaataa. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, attorneys filed a third request for Judge Alexander Tisch to decide on their motion for a default judgment in the civil case on Wednesday (March 28).

“This firm represents Plaintiff in the above-referenced matter,” John Doe’s lawyers wrote. “Plaintiff filed a Motion for Default Judgment (motion sequence #3) against Def. Taylor on August 1, 2022. Plaintiff is once again respectfully inquiring as to when the Court will issue a decision and Order.”

John Doe accused Bambaataa, whose real name is Lance Taylor, of child sexual abuse and sex trafficking in a 2021 lawsuit. The alleged victim said he was only 12 years old when the abuse began.

“From 1991 to 1995, Plaintiff was invited to Defendant’s apartment, located in the BRH, where he was repeatedly subjected to sexual abuse consisting of mutual masturbation and sodomy,” John Doe’s lawyers wrote. “During the same time period, Plaintiff was transported by Defendant Taylor, to other locations and offered for sex to other adult men in exchange for money. Defendant Taylor, intentional sexual assault of Plaintiff was for his own sexual gratification and without regard for the Plaintiff’s well-being. Defendant Taylor, performed the aforementioned actions for his own sexual gratification and without Plaintiff’s consent.”

John Doe sued Bambaataa for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and gross negligence. Zulu Nation, Universal Zulu Nation and XYZ Corp were also named defendants in the lawsuit.

“Defendants Zulu Nation, Universal Zulu Nation and XYZ Corp [are] directly liable based on its own reckless, extreme and outrageous conduct by providing Defendant Taylor with access to children, including Plaintiff, despite knowing that he would likely use their position to groom and to sexually abuse them, including Plaintiff,” John Doe’s attorneys contended. “Their misconduct was so shocking and outrageous that it exceeds the reasonable bounds of decency as measured by what the average member of the community would tolerate and demonstrates an utter disregard by them of the consequences that would follow.”

Multiple men claimed they were sexually abused by Bambaataa when they were minors. The Hip-Hop pioneer denied the allegations in 2016.