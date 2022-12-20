Afroman Announces His Presidential Candidacy For 2024

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper Afroman announced he is going to challenge President Joe Biden when he makes a run for the Oval Office in 2024. Read more!

Rapper Afroman has announced he is tossing his bong into the 2024 presidential race, becoming the second rapper to challenge current president Joe Biden and possibly former President Donald Trump.

According to TMZ, the 90s one-hit wonder broke the news over the weekend at a concert in Poplar Bluff, MO at the Black River Coliseum.

He told the sold-out audience he was serious about his aspirations.

Sources say he would run on the Independent Party ticket but has yet to release his full platform.

He also has a slogan: “20-20Fro!”

The artist posted the announcement on social media.

“I’m running for president of the United States of America vote for Joseph afroman, foreman recreational cannabis in all 50 states mandatory body cameras on all police officers or no paychecc,” he captioned.

One thing that is a given is what would be his primary issue in his campaign. He wants to, first and foremost, legalize weed on a federal level. #Duh

So far, cannabis is legal for adult recreational use in 21 out of the 50 states.

Another person who said he would consider running is former wrestler-turned-movie star, Dwayne “Rock” Johnson.

“Humbling 🙏🏾🤯” he captioned the post. “I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people 🙏🏾💪🏾🇺🇸

“

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Kanye West plans on running in 2024. This will be his second effort after failing miserably his first go around in 2020.