‘After Hours’ Becomes The Weeknd’s Fifth Album To Spend 100 Weeks On The Billboard 200

The “Save Your Tears” hitmaker has four Number Ones in his catalog.

According to Guinness World Records, The Weeknd is the most popular recording artist on the planet. The Canadian singer born Abel Tesfaye continues to rack up music industry accolades in America.

Tesfaye’s 2020 studio LP After Hours has spent 100 weeks on the Billboard 200 album chart. The Weeknd’s catalog now contains five projects that have appeared on the Billboard 200 at least 100 times.

2015’s Beauty Behind The Madness currently sits at 291 weeks. 2016’s Starboy is also closing in on the 300-week mark by remaining on the Billboard 200 for 285 weeks so far.

The Trilogy Compilation, from 2012, has clocked in 197 weeks on the Billboard 200. 2021’s The Highlights greatest hits album has totaled 114 weeks on the chart. 2022’s Dawn FM album boasts a 67-week count.

Throughout his career, The Weeknd scored four No. 1 albums. Starboy remained atop the Billboard 200 for five weeks. After Hours had a four-week reign. Beauty Behind The Madness led the rankings for three weeks.

The My Dear Melancholy EP hit No. 1 for one week in 2018. Kiss Land, The Weeknd’s debut studio LP, peaked at No. 2 ten years ago. The Highlights and Dawn FM also plateaued at No. 2.

In addition to making chart-topping music, The Weeknd made his acting debut in the 2019 film Uncut Gems. Plus, he co-created, executive produced, and starred in the upcoming HBO television drama series The Idol.