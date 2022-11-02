After Takeoff’s Death, Houston Police Chief To Hip Hop Community: We Got To Police Ourselves

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

HPD’s Troy Finner speaks on the passing of #Takeoff.

The sudden death of Takeoff is still reverberating across the Hip Hop community. The Migos member born Kirshnik Ball lost his life to gun violence on November 1.

Takeoff died outside Houston’s 810 Billiards & Bowling alley after being shot. There was a private party taking place at the location. The Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division is investigating the shooting.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner held a news briefing on Monday to provide further details about the death of Takeoff. Finner directly addressed people connected to Hip Hop in his city and across the country.

Police Chief Troy Finner Wants To Meet With Local Hip Hop Artists

“Sometimes the Hip Hop community gets a bad name. And I know, and evident from this city and people who I have a personal relationship, [there are] a lot of great people in our Hip Hop community. And I respect them,” stated Chief Finner.

He also added, “I’m calling upon everybody, all Hip Hop artists in Houston and around the nation, we got to police ourselves. It is so many talented individuals, men and women, in that community, who again I love and I respect, and we all need to stand together and make sure nobody tears down that industry.”

Chief Troy Finner went on to say he would like to meet with some of the Hip Hop artists from the Houston area. Mayor Sylvester Turner and Homicide Investigator Sgt. Michael Arrington also spoke at the news briefing.

Takeoff Left An Impressive Legacy In The Music Business

Kirshnik “Takeoff” Ball was 28 years old at the time of his death. Prior to his passing, he scored multiple Top 40 hits with the Migos, including the Billboard Hot 100 #1 single “Bad and Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

His music career also includes releasing four albums under the Migos banner along with Quavo and Offset. The rap group recorded three studio LPs as part of the Culture series. The first two installments peaked at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The collaborative project titled Only Built for Infinity Links by Takeoff and Quavo dropped on October 7, 2022. In addition, Takeoff released his only solo album, The Last Rocket, in November 2018. He was a two-time Grammy Award nominee.