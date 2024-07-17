A’ja Wilson Pokes Fun At Teammates For Wanting Usher Pics After Loss 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A’ja Wilson finally got her chance to meet Usher after calling on the singer to support the Las Vegas Aces for over two years.

Usher has finally taken in a Las Vegas Aces game two years after A’ja Wilson requested he pull up to their championship parade.

On Wednesday (July 16), the R&B icon sat courtside as the Aces suffered a 93-85 loss to the Chicago Sky. Usher happily posed for photos with the Aces after the game, prompting Wilson to playfully roast her teammates.

“They ain’t did s### all day, but they wanna take a m############ picture with Usher,” she joked before posing with the man himself later on.

Wilson and Usher embraced as the two-time WNBA MVP gifted the singer her jersey. “Dreams do come true,” the WNBA’s X (Twitter) account wrote alongside a clip of the interaction. “Usher made sure to pop out to a @lvaces game following A’ja Wilson’s iconic press conference after the 2023 Finals.”

In 2022, A’ja Wilson implored Usher to join them at the parade after winning the WNBA championship.

“Usher, I better see you, Usher,” she said during the post-game press conference. “I’m not playing with you.”

However, Usher missed the 2022 title celebrations, prompting Wilson to call on him to support the team after they repeated the feat a year later.

“I promise you I’m not crazy, I just think that you need to come out and support the Aces,” Wilson said in a message to Usher. “We love you and I know you’ll love us back. You don’t even have to perform until after like in our locker room, you can sing with us or whatever. But you ain’t even got to perform, just show up and have a good time. You know Usher, we here for you.”

Again, Usher couldn’t make it, but later invited A’ja Wilson and the Aces to his Las Vegas residency.