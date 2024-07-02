USHER Breaks Silence On BET Awards Tribute After Women-Led Tribute Faced Backlash 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The largely all-female USHER tribute at the 2024 BET Awards last weekend caused controversy on social media.

USHER received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday following a music tribute performed predominantly by women.

However, the nearly 17-minute-long performance received mixed reviews, with some claiming BET completely missed the mark. Many questioned why organizers opted for a female-dominated segment, citing multiple male singers who fit the bill.

Childish Gambino opened the tribute, followed by Keke Palmer, Summer Walker, Coco Jones, Marsha Ambrosius, Chloe, Tinashe, Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monét and Latto. Others, however, thought the controversial choice was ultimately a fitting tribute and was reflective of the current state of R&B.

USHER – 2024 BET Awards Tribute

USHER remained silent on the topic until Monday evening (July 1). Despite the criticism, the iconic singer loved the tribute. He took to X (Twitter), sharing his appreciation for all the artists.

“My tribute was amazing mannn,” USHER wrote. “Thank U to each and every one involved in the making of this moment.”

My tribute was amazing mannn…thank U to each and every one involved in the making of this moment 🙏🏾 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) July 2, 2024

In a follow-up post on his Instagram Story, USHER doubled down on his support, thanking BET and giving the “tremendously talented” tribute performers their flowers.

“Y’all did the DAMN thing,” he added. “It was so amazing to witness each of your talents through the eyes of my own journey…thank U”

One of the highlights of the performance was Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét dance-heavy rendition of “Bad Girl.” Sharing a clip of their duet on Instagram, Taylor revealed they only had 48 hours to pull it off.

“We don’t regret one moment of it knowing that we had an assignment that needed to be OVERstood for one of the GOATS,” she explained. “Believe me when I tell you we’d do it all over again & wouldn’t change a thing!”